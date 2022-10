Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar have been holding a flag meeting over the ongoing unrest along the border between the two countries.

The meeting at commandant level started at around 10.00 am Sunday.

Earlier, a seven-member delegation of BGP reached the Shahporir Dwip jetty in Teknaf crossing the Naf river on two speed boats at around 9.15 am. They were taken to the bungalow near the border outpost of BGB in Shahporir Dwip on cars from there. The flag meeting is being held there.