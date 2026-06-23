Court will decide whether Awami League will be banned: Zahed Ur Rahman

Zahed Ur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has said that the government does not believe the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, will be able to do “very much”.

He added that while the party's activities remain banned at present, the court will determine whether the party itself will ultimately be banned.

Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to journalists' questions at a regular press briefing held at the Secretariat.

During the briefing, he also highlighted various government activities, including Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visits to Malaysia and China.

A journalist asked about the deployment of the Army in three cities and three districts surrounding the anniversary of the Awami League, the presence of activists from various political parties in the field, and the government's measures and position on the issue.