‘Shishu Paribar’ centres mired in problems

“People normally look downwards as they walk, but we always have to look upwards as there is no guarantee that the plaster of the roof won’t fall on us”, says an 11th grader boy of Hathazari Sarkari Shishu Paribar. The Housing and Public Works Division five years ago had announced this building of Shishu Paribar to be abandoned.

During a recent visit to the place, it was seen that the plaster of the roof was coming off at different parts of the building. Rods were sticking out in other places of the building. The children are living in fear in these conditions. Several children said the plaster falls very often, injuring the students.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shishu Paribar’s deputy supervisor Shubrata Chandra Bishwas said, “There seats for 175 children here. Now, we have 63 children. They have been accommodated in different rooms of the house. Some 20 rooms are locked as these are too risky.