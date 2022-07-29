PM Hasina eyes direct connectivity with Uzbekistan

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday stressed the need for developing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan for mutual benefits.

She said Bangladesh is keen to set up fertiliser factory in Uzbekistan under a joint venture while Uzbekistan hoped to establish its embassy in Bangladesh.

The discussion was held when deputy prime minister for investment and foreign economic relations and minister of investment and foreign trade of the republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev paid a courtesy call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said both Bangladesh and Uzbekistan should work together to explore many areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries.