Complaints lodged with ICT against former presidents Hamid, Shahabuddin

Following the submissions, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Md Hasinur Rahman, Convener of the Azadi Party, spoke to journalists.

He alleged that the two former presidents had remained silent while so many people were killed and forcibly disappeared up to 5 August. He claimed that their silence amounted to tacit approval of those alleged crimes.

The party's Chief Organiser, Munshi Borhan Mahmud, said the complaints concerned former presidents Abdul Hamid and Mohammed Shahabuddin.

He alleged that, during their respective tenures as Head of State, Bangladesh witnessed incidents including the Pilkhana carnage, the Shapla crackdown, judicial killings, enforced disappearances, murders, the “Aynaghar” (a secret detention facility) detention facilities, and other alleged mass atrocities.