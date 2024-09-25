Biden offers continued support to Yunus-led govt’s reform agenda: White House
US president Joe Biden has offered continued support of his country as Bangladesh interim government led by chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus set to implement a new reform agenda, according to a statement of the White House.
The US president offered the support during a rare one-on-one meeting with Dr. Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday morning (local time).
The statement said, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today (Tuesday) with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh to congratulate him on his recent appointment as the head of the interim government.
“Both leaders affirmed the close partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties,” it added.
President Biden welcomed further engagement between the two governments and offered continued US support as Bangladesh implements its new reform agenda, the statement reads.