Biden extends full support to interim government

US President Joe Biden has offered his country's full support to the interim government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The US president offered the support during a rare one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, according to the CA's press wing.

The meeting was held at the UN headquarters at 11:00 am (NY time), which was the first meeting of the Bangladesh interim government chief with the US president.