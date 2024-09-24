Biden-Yunus meeting
Biden extends full support to interim government
US President Joe Biden has offered his country's full support to the interim government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus.
The US president offered the support during a rare one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, according to the CA's press wing.
The meeting was held at the UN headquarters at 11:00 am (NY time), which was the first meeting of the Bangladesh interim government chief with the US president.
During the meeting, President Biden expressed the US government's "full support" to Bangladesh and the Dr Muhammad Yunus-led Interim Government.
Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus apprised him about how the students rose against the tyranny of the previous government and gave their lives to create this opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh.
He stressed that his government must succeed in rebuilding the country and would need US cooperation to this end.
President Biden said if the students could do so much sacrifice for their country, they too should do more.
Professor Yunus handed over a copy of 'The Art of Triumph', a book on wall paintings drawn by the students during the revolution, to President Biden during the meeting.