Reports of leaving country, Faiz says, ‘I had already taken leave’

Several media outlets reported on Saturday evening that Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser in charge of the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology, had left the country following a summons from the chief adviser.

When contacted on his WhatsApp number on Saturday night, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb disconnected the call. He later wrote in a text message, “I took leave from the office on the 9th and 10th. The ministry formally bid me farewell.”

He did not respond to a question regarding whether he had left the country. However, a source close to him said that he departed Bangladesh on Saturday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.