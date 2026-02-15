Reports of leaving country, Faiz says, ‘I had already taken leave’
Several media outlets reported on Saturday evening that Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser in charge of the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology, had left the country following a summons from the chief adviser.
When contacted on his WhatsApp number on Saturday night, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb disconnected the call. He later wrote in a text message, “I took leave from the office on the 9th and 10th. The ministry formally bid me farewell.”
He did not respond to a question regarding whether he had left the country. However, a source close to him said that he departed Bangladesh on Saturday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid the July mass uprising, the authorities appointed Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb as ICT policy adviser in November of that year.
On 5 March 2025, they elevated him to the position of special assistant to the chief adviser with the status of state minister.
The interim government is set to step down shortly after handing over responsibilities to the incoming administration.
The newly elected Members of Parliament may take their oath next Tuesday. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 seats and is forming the government independently.
In July 2025, allegations emerged against Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb that he attempted to procure equipment for a project before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concluded its inquiry and sought to influence the commission during its investigation.