July Charter: Disagreement persists over method of implementation

The BNP and some other parties believe that constitutional reforms cannot legally be implemented except through the next Parliament. According to the BNP, proposals such as issuing constitutional orders or holding a referendum are unacceptable.

If the Charter is implemented immediately, the country will end up operating under two constitutions simultaneously. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami, the NCP, and several other parties want the Charter to have a legal basis and be implemented before the national election.

In yesterday’s discussion, Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said leaving the reforms to the next Jatiya Sangsad would be an injustice to the mass uprising. Nominal reforms will not be enough; legal backing is necessary. On that basis, elections in February should be held.

Citing precedents for issuing special constitutional orders, the Jamaat leader said that the 1970 election was held on the basis of the Legal Framework Order. During the regime of former President Ziaur Rahman, a special order was also issued in 1977, under which a referendum was held. He argued that reforms could similarly be implemented by special order. They could also be implemented through a referendum. If done by referendum, it would be sustainable.

Hamidur Rahman Azad suggested that reforms could first be implemented by special order and later, if necessary, through a referendum. He said, “If the July Charter has no legal basis, then what have we been doing all this time? Everything will become meaningless. Everything will go in vain. The revolution itself will be destroyed. Will we destroy the revolution and return to the old ways? Many vested interest groups will emerge. The state will be endangered. The election will be jeopardised.”

The NCP also wants implementation of the July Charter before the next National Parliament election. However, they want it implemented differently. Presenting the party’s position in the talks with the Consensus Commission, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said the only way to ensure sustainable implementation of the reform proposals is a new constitution. If the old constitution is merely revised and its implementation is left to the discretion of the next government, then the reform proposals will not be properly implemented.

In the final phase of discussion, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed presented his party’s position. He said the proposals that had been made were, in general, unacceptable. The country has constitutional continuity. Without this continuity, the interim government itself would be illegal.

Arguing against the proposals from Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP, Salahuddin Ahmed said a Constituent Assembly is formed either to draft a new constitution or to change the fundamental structure and character of the constitution. The Provisional Constitutional Order of 1972 was issued when the country had no constitution. But now there is a constitution. During Ziaur Rahman’s regime, proclamations were not used to amend the constitution, as the constitution was suspended at that time. Therefore, proclamations were issued in the interest of running the state, and these were later legitimised by Parliament. No one has the authority to amend the constitution by proclamation.