Benapole Transport Owners announce indefinite strike, disrupting cross-border travel

The long-route transport owners of Benapole have announced an indefinite strike starting Saturday morning, leading to severe hardships for passengers on both sides of the border.

Bablur Rahman Babu, president of the Benapole Transport Association, said that a recent meeting between local and transport authorities addressed the ongoing traffic congestion in Benapole. As a result of the congestion, authorities ordered bus owners to relocate operations from the check post terminal to the Kagoj Pukur terminal, located 4 kilometres away from Benapole, which has caused significant inconvenience for travellers.

“In response to these changes, the Transport Owners Association has decided to halt all bus services between Dhaka and Benapole,” he added.