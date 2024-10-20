Bringing back laundered money is govt’s priority: Salehuddin

Adviser to the finance and commerce ministries Salehuddin Ahmed today said the present government’s priority is to bring back the money laundered abroad.

“We have formed taskforce to bring back money that has been illegally taken abroad. We started work on bringing back the money,” he told reporters after the Adviser's Council Committee on Government Procurement (ACCGP) meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Responding to another question on commodity prices, the adviser said that vegetables are seasonal product and assured that prices of vegetables would come down soon.

"We’re doing everything for stabilising the market. The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and other agencies are providing efforts to ensure supply of daily commodities,” he added.