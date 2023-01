FM Momen likely to visit New Delhi 1-2 March

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is likely to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on 1-2 March, reports UNB.

India, holding G20 presidency, has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest countries to its meetings and summit, according to India’s external affairs ministry.

Under its presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country this year.