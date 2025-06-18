Secretariat employees stage protest, threaten tough action programmes
Protesting employees of various ministries and departments have warned that they would announce tougher programmes on Thursday, realising their demand of the withdrawal of the ‘Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025’.
They have planned to gather again inside the secretariat on Thursday, the protesting employees said.
After staging a protest on Wednesday inside the secretariat, the demonstrators submitted a memorandum to social welfare adviser Sharmin S Morshed. Later, the employees said they are preparing to go for stricter programmes.
As previously announced, the employees held a march and briefly gathered beneath Building No. 6 of the secretariat. They chanted various slogans demanding the cancellation of the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance. Later, a delegation went to submit a memorandum to adviser Sharmin S Morshed.
Earlier, they had also submitted memorandums to several other advisers of the interim government. Employees from various ministries and departments working at the secretariat have been protesting for several days—since before the Eid-ul-Azha holidays—demanding the withdrawal of the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. Their programmes have included demonstrations, work stoppages, and submission of memorandums.