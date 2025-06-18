Secretariat employees stage protest, threaten tough action programmes

Protesting employees of various ministries and departments have warned that they would announce tougher programmes on Thursday, realising their demand of the withdrawal of the ‘Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025’.

They have planned to gather again inside the secretariat on Thursday, the protesting employees said.

After staging a protest on Wednesday inside the secretariat, the demonstrators submitted a memorandum to social welfare adviser Sharmin S Morshed. Later, the employees said they are preparing to go for stricter programmes.