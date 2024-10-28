Plaintiff knows nothing of murder attempt case in Chattogram

A rally of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) came under attack in the Muradpur-Shulkbahar Madrasah road area in Chattogram on 16 July.

Construction worker Saiful Islam, 21, from Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar and many other people sustained injuries in the attack.

Around two and a half months after the incident, Saiful’s mother Fatema Begum lodged a case of attempted murder against 44 named and 50-60 other unnamed persons at Panchlaish police station on 31 August.

However, plaintiff Fatema Begum and her injured son Saiful Islam know nothing of the lawsuit.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Fatema Begum said she had not visited Chattogram city even once in the last 20 years. She also stated that she heard about the case from this correspondent for the first time. Additionally, she mentioned that no one from the police had contacted her up to that point.