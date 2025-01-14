HC acquits Babor, 5 others; slashes jail terms for Paresh Barua, 4 others 

The High Court has acquitted six individuals, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babor, in an arms act case over the 10-truck arms smuggling incident in Chattogram.

In addition to the acquittals, the court has reduced the sentences of five others, including Paresh Barua, the military commander of Indian separatist group ULFA, in the case.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akter passed the order on Tuesday, hearing appeals against the trial court’s decision.