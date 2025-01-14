10-truck arms case
HC acquits Babor, 5 others; slashes jail terms for Paresh Barua, 4 others
The High Court has acquitted six individuals, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babor, in an arms act case over the 10-truck arms smuggling incident in Chattogram.
In addition to the acquittals, the court has reduced the sentences of five others, including Paresh Barua, the military commander of Indian separatist group ULFA, in the case.
The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akter passed the order on Tuesday, hearing appeals against the trial court’s decision.
Apart from Babar, late Matiur Rahman Nizami, former industries minister and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer, was also acquitted from the case. The High Court also abated the appeal in his favour since he has died already.
The other acquitted individuals are Mohsin Uddin Talukder, former managing director of state-run Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL); KM Enamul Haque, former general manager (admin) of CUFL; Maj Gen (retd) Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury, former director of DGFI; and Nurul Amin, former additional secretary of the industries ministry.
Following the verdict, Shishir Manir, lawyer of Babar, said, “The court said it would sign an advance-order today. I hope this order reaches (the jail) today and he will be freed from jail at the earliest.”
The former state minister is now serving jail in Keraniganj. In the arms smuggling case, a total of 14 individuals were sentenced. The court has now acquitted five of them, abated appeals of four due to death, and reduced sentences for five others.
Apart from Nizami, the court abated appeals of three others – Brig Gen (retd) Abdur Rahim, former director general of NSI; Deen Muhammad, labour supplier; and Haji Sobhan, a trawler owner – due to their death.
Reduction of jail terms
Paresh Barua, who was initially sentenced to life imprisonment, has now had his sentence reduced to 14 years. Besides, the sentences of four other accused have been reduced to 10 years each. They are Akbar Hossain Khan, a former NSI field officer; Maj (retd) Liaquat Hossain; former deputy director of NSI; Wing Commander (retd) Sahab Uddin Ahmed, and Hafizur Rahman, former directors.
Some 10 trucks loaded with arms were seized at the CUFL jetty in Chattogram on 1 April, 2004. Two cases were filed under the arms act and the special powers act at the Karnaphuli police station.
In January, 2014, the Chattogram metropolitan sessions judge’s court and special tribunal-1 sentenced 14 individuals to death, including Babar, Nizami, and Paresh Barua.
In a separate case under the arms act, the same accused were sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the court acquitted six, including Babar, from death sentence in the case on 18 December last year.