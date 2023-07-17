Functional literacy rate in the country is 62.92pc: BBS

The functional literacy rate of people above 7 years of age in the country is now 62.92 per cent whereas the general literacy rate in the country is 74.23 per cent.

The functional literacy rate among people aged between 11-45 years in the country is, however, 73.69 per cent in 2023 which was 53.70 per cent in 2011.

Such functional literacy rate among the population aged between 7-14 years is now 72.97 per cent which is, however, 60.77 per cent among population aged 15 years and above.