Indian Coast Guard vessels arrive in Bangladesh

ICGS SHAURYA and ICGS RAJVEER, two vessels of the Indian Coast Guard Ships, arrived at Chittagong on Friday for a six-day visit as part ongoing close cooperation between the coast guards of two next door neighbours. The ships were given a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Coast Guard, said a press release of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday.

The two vessels are state-of-the-art indigenously built Indian Coast Guard ships.

ICGS SHAURYA is an Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) designed and built by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited. It operates both Chetak and Advance Light Helicopters and has long-range endurance. The ship’s sustenance and reach coupled with its advanced systems make her a versatile multipurpose platform for fulfilling Coast Guard Charter of duties.