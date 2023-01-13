Indian Coast Guard vessels arrive in Bangladesh

ICGS RAJVEER is an Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Kolkata. It is fitted with advanced navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery imparting the ship wide-ranging capabilities for search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and marine pollution response operations.
The two ships showcase Indian Coast Guard's will and commitment “to serve and protect” the maritime interests of the nation, the release said.
The visit of these ships is an important part of the Defence Partnership between India and Bangladesh and the wide-ranging cooperation between the Coast Guards of the two countries.
Regular visits of ships between the navies and coast guards of India and Bangladesh contribute to further strengthening mutual trust and understanding between the two countries and their armed forces, while showcasing our common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of our shared maritime space. They are visible manifestations of the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, said the release.