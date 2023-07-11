Taqsem A Khan set to get another term as WASA MD

Taqsem A Khan, the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), is set to be reappointed to his position for another three-year term.

The WASA board approved the proposal for his reappointment in a meeting on Tuesday, according to several board members.

The proposal will now proceed to the local government ministry, after which a summary will be forwarded to the prime minister's office. The appointment will be finalised after receiving the prime minister's approval.