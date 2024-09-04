UNFPA calls for $5 mln for basic needs of girls, safe delivery for over 78,000 pregnant women

There are over 78,000 pregnant women in the affected areas, with thousands expected to give birth in coming weeks, says a media release of UNFPA.

Women and girls in the affected districts are also exposed to gender-based violence risks, especially in overcrowded evacuation centres lacking security and privacy.

“We are deeply concerned about women and girls in the flood affected areas, especially those who are pregnant. Cut off from essential healthcare, clean water, and safe shelter, they are exposed to grave risks,” said Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA representative in Bangladesh.