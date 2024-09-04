Flood
UNFPA calls for $5 mln for basic needs of girls, safe delivery for over 78,000 pregnant women
Severe flash floods in southeastern Bangladesh have affected over 5.82 million people, leaving millions without shelter, healthcare, or basic supplies. The relentless monsoon rains, compounded by climate change, have overwhelmed major rivers, causing widespread devastation.
Women, adolescent girls, and gender-diverse populations face heightened risks in this crisis, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warns.
There are over 78,000 pregnant women in the affected areas, with thousands expected to give birth in coming weeks, says a media release of UNFPA.
Women and girls in the affected districts are also exposed to gender-based violence risks, especially in overcrowded evacuation centres lacking security and privacy.
“We are deeply concerned about women and girls in the flood affected areas, especially those who are pregnant. Cut off from essential healthcare, clean water, and safe shelter, they are exposed to grave risks,” said Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA representative in Bangladesh.
She added, “UNFPA is committed to ensuring safe births and providing protection for the most vulnerable, even in these dire conditions.”
Urgent Need for Humanitarian Funding
With generous support from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Australian Aid, UNFPA, its partners and youth volunteers are providing dignity kits, menstrual hygiene supplies, and emergency reproductive health services through mobile clinics to support the most vulnerable, including marginalised households and gender-diverse groups.
Despite the logistical and coordination challenges, UNFPA is on the ground delivering essential health services and supplies in Noakhali, Feni and Khagrachhari; over 2000 women and girls have already been reached through mobile health clinics. But much more is needed.
UNFPA urgently calls for increased funding for women, adolescent girls and gender diverse populations whose specific needs may be overlooked during a disaster.
UNFPA is working closely with the government of Bangladesh to provide life-saving health care services, timely cash support, safety and protection.
“The climate crisis is making extreme weather events more frequent and severe. To prevent further loss of life and protect the dignity and safety of those most at risk, we need urgent, coordinated humanitarian efforts and increased funding,” said Blokhus.