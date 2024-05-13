MV Abdullah returns, approaching Kutubia coast

MV Abdullah has to anchor at the Kutubdia coast as such a large vessel cannot moor at the port jetty. The vessel is carrying 56,391 tonnes of limestone. This has increased the ship's draft (length of portion under water) to 12.5 metres, equal to four storeys.

According to KSRM Group, due to the draft of the vessel, a portion of the cargo will first be unloaded at Kutubdia. After that it will be taken to the port area near Patenga in the Bay of Bengal. The remaining cargo will be unloaded there. That means, though MV Abdullah has reached Bangladesh's maritime territory, the 23 sailors on board will have ben wait one more day before returning to their families.