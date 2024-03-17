Wait prolonged for release of Bangladeshi crewmen on MV Abdullah

The hijacked Bangladesh flag bearing vessel, MV Abdullah, with 23 Bangladeshi crewmen held hostage by Somali pirates, has remained in the same position off the Somalia coast for the last two days. The ship’s owner company claimed the pirates are yet to make any communication, increasing the wait for the release of Bangladeshi crewmen.

Kabir Group, which owns the vessel, said the ship had moved to near the Somalian coast on Friday and has remained at the same position on Saturday. No information of any contact was received as of Sunday evening.

Kabir Group’s media adviser Mizanul Islam told Prothom Alo today, “We can only say that the crewmen on board the ship are in good health. The ship has remained in one place. But we are yet to make any contact with pirates although we are prepared.”