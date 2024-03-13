Hijacked ship MV Abdullah has food supplies for 25 days

The Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier MV Abdullah that has been seized by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean has food supplies for about 25 days as 200 tonnes of drinking water.

Chief officer of the ship Md Atiqullah Khan sent this information to the ship owner Kabir Group of Industries in an audio message on Tuesday after the pirates took control of the vessel.

In the audio message, Atiqullah Khan was heard saying, “We have food supplies of 20-25 days, 200 tonnes of drinking water. There are also 55,000 tonnes of coal in the ship. All crew members have been advised to avoid unnecessary usage of the stock.”