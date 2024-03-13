Message of hijacked ship’s chief officer
‘They ordered to kill us if ransom is not paid’
Atiq Ullah Khan, the chief officer of the Bangladeshi flag carrier ship, MV Abdullah, which has been held hostage by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean, sent an audio message to his wife after Maghrib prayers Tuesday. Prothom Alo has got the audio message.
It said, “Share this message with everyone. (They are) taking mobile phones from us. The final thing is, if they are not paid, they are ordered to kill us one by one. They said that the sooner they get payment, the sooner they will release us. Spread this message everywhere.”
When this correspondent went to the house of Atiq Ullah Khan at Nandankanan in Chattogram, the relatives shared this message with him.
The pirates seized control of the ship, which was going to Dubai from Mozambique, around 1:30 pm Bangladesh time. SR Shipping Limited, a subsidiary of Chattogram-based Kabir Group, operates the ship, which has been hijacked by the Somali pirates.
There are 23 Bangladeshi crew members including Atiq Ullah on the ship. Their relatives are spending their days in worry after receiving the news of their hostages.
Atiq is from the Barkal area of Chandanaish in Chattogram. He lives in the Nandankanan area of the city with his mother, wife and three daughters. His mother Shahanur Akhtar is worried about her son. Sometimes she is crying and sometimes she is praying for his son.
Shahanur said that she had last talked with her son during the Maghrib prayers. Atiq told her that they were surrounded by 50 pirates. Everyone was locked in a cabin. The pirates were taking them to Somalia. It would take about two and a half days to reach there. Atiq asked for prayers for everyone.
Shahanur burst into tears while talking. She came to know about the hijack of her son’s ship by pirates around 2:30 pm Tuesday.
Relatives believe that Atiq assumed that they were going to be caught by pirates around 1:00 pm Tuesday. He told his wife Mina Azmin on the phone at that time, “You won’t get me on the phone for a few days. I will be off the network.”
Atiq’s brother-in-law Omar Farooq told this correspondent at the Nandankanan’s house that he may have said this to his wife, Mina Azmin, on the phone when the pirates were boarding the ship. Probably he did not mention about the pirates as the family would worry. Later, when the matter was known, he discussed the situation on the phone with the family once or twice. And sent the audio message.
Atiq’s family members, including wife Mina Azmin, came to know about the incident when another crew member of the ship sent a video to his wife.
Atiq’s elder daughter Yasra Fatima is a third grader, second daughter Unaiza is a second grader and the youngest daughter is just 18 months old.
When Atiq phoned for the last time after Maghrib prayers yesterday, his wife Mina was offering prayers. His second daughter Unaiza picked up the phone. Atiq only said to her daughter, “Tell mother to pray. They are taking our phones.” And cut the phone.
Later, he sent a voice message to WhatsApp. His phone was not found open afterwards.
Shahanur, mother of Atiq Ullah Khan, said that her son had never been in such danger even though he had been working on a ship for 14 years. She was sitting on the sofa holding her two granddaughters. Relatives were crowding home one by one.
Shahanur said, “I am requesting the prime minister to bring back my son. She is also a mother. I have three little grandchildren. My daughter-in-law is sick.”
Atiq’s wife Mina Azmin is now five months pregnant. She has fallen sick upon hearing of her husband’s ordeal. She was taken to the physician Tuesday night.
Earlier on 5 December 2010, Somali pirates hijacked the group’s another ship, MV Jahan Moni. Kabir Group got back the ship paying a ransom after three months.