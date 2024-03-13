‘They ordered to kill us if ransom is not paid’

Atiq Ullah Khan, the chief officer of the Bangladeshi flag carrier ship, MV Abdullah, which has been held hostage by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean, sent an audio message to his wife after Maghrib prayers Tuesday. Prothom Alo has got the audio message.

It said, “Share this message with everyone. (They are) taking mobile phones from us. The final thing is, if they are not paid, they are ordered to kill us one by one. They said that the sooner they get payment, the sooner they will release us. Spread this message everywhere.”

When this correspondent went to the house of Atiq Ullah Khan at Nandankanan in Chattogram, the relatives shared this message with him.