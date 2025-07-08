National flag carrier bags five awards including gold for long-haul operations
The national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has earned five prestigious awards at the ‘Airline of the Year 2024’ awards jointly organised by ShareTrip and The Bangladesh Monitor.
The national carrier stood out with gold awards for long-haul international flight operations and best inflight meal in economy class, recognising its excellence in service and operational performance.
The national flag carrier secured gold in two categories, long-haul international flight operations and best inflight meal in economy class reflecting its commitment to operational excellence and enhanced passenger service, said a press release.
Besides, Biman received the silver award in the best improved airline category and bronze for domestic flight operations underscoring its steady progress in expanding quality services across both domestic and international routes.
Moreover, it was also selected as the most popular airline brand in Bangladesh among 12 local and foreign carriers operating in the country.
The 'Airline of the Year' awards, considered one of the most respected recognitions in Bangladesh's aviation and tourism sectors, celebrate airlines for outstanding performance based on passenger feedback and industry evaluation.