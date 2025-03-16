Biman posts a 36 pc sales growth in 5 months

Breaking down the growth, Rahman said Biman witnessed a 37 per cent rise in sales through the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP), a 3 per cent increase at its sales counters, and a 27 per cent jump via its website.

“The increase in web sales was driven by the removal of international selling restrictions, effective promotional activities, and a rise in credit card transactions, which helped lower Global Distribution System (GDS) costs,” Rahman added.

Cargo sales also showed significant improvement, with notable peaks in September 2024 and October 2024, registering growth rates of 146.23 per cent and 101.96 per cent, respectively, compared to the same months in the previous year.