HC declares 21st August grenade attack case trial in lower court illegal: Shishir Monir
Following the High Court verdict on the 21st August grenade attack case, lawyer of three accused, Mohammad Shishir Monir, said that the trial in the lower court has been declared illegal.
The judgment noted that the trial in the lower court was not based on the law.
The High Court delivered this verdict on Sunday, declaring the trial in the lower court based on the supplementary charge sheet to be illegal and invalid.
The court dismissed the death reference and granted the appeals of the accused.
As a result, all convicts including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, were acquitted in this case.
The High Court bench comprising justices AKM Asaduzzaman and Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict.
After the verdict, speaking to newsmen, lawyer Shishir Monir said the lower court had sentenced 49 individuals, including 19 to death, 19 to life imprisonment, and others to various terms of imprisonment.
The High Court has granted appeals for all of them. As a result, all defendants have been acquitted from the case.
Shishir Monir said the lower court's trial was deemed illegal because it was not based on legal grounds. There were discrepancies in witness testimonies, and the verdict was based on hearsay evidence. The High Court granted the appeals, dismissed the death reference, and acquitted everyone involved.
He also said all including Tarique Rahman and Babar have been acquitted in these cases.
Shishir Monir pointed out that there was no direct evidence in the case, and the confessional statements made by the accused were extracted under duress.
One of the accused, Mufti Hannan, retracted his confession, and the High Court ruled that such a statement could not be used as evidence.
Moreover, the second charge sheet was submitted to the Magistrate's Court, which had no authority to accept it. Therefore, the sentences based on this charge sheet were declared illegal by the High Court.
On 21 November, the High Court concluded the hearing of the death reference and appeals of the accused, and the verdict was delivered today.