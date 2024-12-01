HC declares 21st August grenade attack case trial in lower court illegal: Shishir Monir

Following the High Court verdict on the 21st August grenade attack case, lawyer of three accused, Mohammad Shishir Monir, said that the trial in the lower court has been declared illegal.

The judgment noted that the trial in the lower court was not based on the law.

The High Court delivered this verdict on Sunday, declaring the trial in the lower court based on the supplementary charge sheet to be illegal and invalid.

The court dismissed the death reference and granted the appeals of the accused.

As a result, all convicts including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, were acquitted in this case.