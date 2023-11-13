Newly-elected MP Afzal Hussain sworn in

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Patuakhali-1 constituency Md Afzal Hussain took the oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Monday.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) peaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at 1:00 pm at the oath room of the parliament complex.

JS whip Iqbalur Rahim and Md Mohibbur Rahman, MP, and other relevant officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony conducted by senior secretary of parliament secretariat KM Abdus Salam.