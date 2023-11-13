Newly-elected MP Afzal Hussain sworn in

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Patuakhali-1 constituency Md Afzal Hussain took the oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Monday.
Jatiya Sangsad (JS) peaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at 1:00 pm at the oath room of the parliament complex.
JS whip Iqbalur Rahim and Md Mohibbur Rahman, MP, and other relevant officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony conducted by senior secretary of parliament secretariat KM Abdus Salam.
After taking the oath, the newly elected MP, Afzal signed the oath book as per custom.
A former journalist of the state-run national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Afzal Hussain is an organising secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
He was elected the MP unopposed in the Patuakhali-1 by-poll as the seat fell vacant after the death of former lawmaker advocate Md Shahjahan Mia.