Cabinet okays proposal to procure 15m Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

"Each month 5 million doses of vaccine will be imported from the Chinese firm", Shahida Aktar, additional secretary to the cabinet division, told reporters while briefing on the outcomes of the cabinet body meeting.

Earlier on 19 May, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its "in principle approval" to a proposal of the Health Services Division to import Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The CCEA also approved "in principle" procurement of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia in a meeting on 28 April.

But no specific proposal regarding the quantity and the cost of the Russian Sputnik-V has yet not come to the cabinet committee on public purchase, which is responsible for giving the final approval.