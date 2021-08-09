Cabinet secy explains logic behind plying 50pc of public buses

The decision has been taken following a series of discussions with the leading administrative and police officials, transport owners and workers, the cabinet secretary said.
While enquired, he elaborated that local administrations have been given charge to coordinate with law enforcement agencies, transport owners and staff while fixing a new roster for the public buses.
During the relaxed restrictions, public buses could carry passengers half of their capacity. However, the cabinet division on Sunday said public transports on road, rail and waterways can carry passengers with full capacity.
Following the latest development, local administrations will allow 50 per cent of the public buses on roads under their jurisdiction.
Divisional commissioners will lead a coordination among the related professionals at city corporation areas while the deputy commissioners will coordinate the district affairs.