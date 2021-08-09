Cabinet secy explains logic behind plying 50pc of public buses

After a prolonged restrictions on the vehicular movement amid the pandemic, public transport will be resumed from Wednesday.

From 11 August, 50 per cent of buses in all routes can carry passengers with full capacity, according to the latest circular issued by the cabinet division. However, halving the number of public buses has raised debates.

Talking about the new directives, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday said that halving the number of buses on road would reduce external pressure on traffic management in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.