Cabinet secy explains logic behind plying 50pc of public buses

After a prolonged restrictions on the vehicular movement amid the pandemic, public transport will be resumed from Wednesday.

From 11 August, 50 per cent of buses in all routes can carry passengers with full capacity, according to the latest circular issued by the cabinet division. However, halving the number of public buses has raised debates.

Talking about the new directives, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday said that halving the number of buses on road would reduce external pressure on traffic management in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram.

The decision has been taken following a series of discussions with the leading administrative and police officials, transport owners and workers, the cabinet secretary said.

While enquired, he elaborated that local administrations have been given charge to coordinate with law enforcement agencies, transport owners and staff while fixing a new roster for the public buses.

During the relaxed restrictions, public buses could carry passengers half of their capacity. However, the cabinet division on Sunday said public transports on road, rail and waterways can carry passengers with full capacity.

Following the latest development, local administrations will allow 50 per cent of the public buses on roads under their jurisdiction.

Divisional commissioners will lead a coordination among the related professionals at city corporation areas while the deputy commissioners will coordinate the district affairs.

