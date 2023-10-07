496 killed, 681 hurt in accidents in September: Jatri Kalyan Samity

As many as 496 people have been killed and 681 others injured in 467 accidents on roads, railways and waterways across the country in September, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity.
The non-government organisation prepared the report based on news published in various national, local dailies and online news portals, said a press release on Saturday.
Among the casualties, some 417 people have been killed and 651 injured in 402 road accidents from September 1 to 30. Besides, 51 people have been killed and 26 others injured in 49 accidents on the railway while 28 people killed, four others injured and three people missing in 16 accidents on the waterways during the same period.
Among the victims, 10 are members of law enforcement agencies, 143 drivers, 66 pedestrians, 60 transport workers, 65 students, eight teachers, 74 women and 44 children.
The group identified several reasons behind most of the accidents. Among them, dangerous overtaking, reckless speed, unfit vehicles, lack of footpaths or grabbed footpaths, sudden entrance of vehicles from feeder roads at railway crossings and highways, increasing number of small vehicles.
Besides, lack of service lanes on various national and regional highways, easy bikes, rickshaws, auto rickshaws come down from various feeder roads on national and regional highways were the other reasons, it said.