Call for greater coordination among govt agencies, development organisations

State minister for social welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has urged the non-government development organisations to have greater coordination with relevant government agencies in implementing their programmes for the socio-economic development of the persons with disabilities.

“The government of Bangladesh and development organisations are working for the overall development of persons with disability. But we sometimes see a lack of coordination among them. I expect you will have greater coordination in implementing your programmes,” he said.

The state minister was speaking at the launching of CBM Global Disability Inclusion in Bangladesh at Banani Club on 27 May, said a press release.