JU: BCL seizes 20 buses, collects Tk 20,000 in ransom

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have collected Tk 20,000 from 20 coaches of a transport company – Selfie Paribahan – after seizing them in the Jahangirnagar University (JU) area.

The incident took place around 11:00 am on Friday after a bus staff allegedly misbehaved with a BCL activist – Abdullah Al Saad, a student of the physics department – while boarding the bus.

BCL is the student wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL).