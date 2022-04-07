Case against Zubaida to continue or not, to be known on 13 April

The High Court had rejected a petition filed by Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, seeking to drop a case lodged by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of acquiring wealth out of known income sources.

The Appellate Division has set 13 April for an order on her leave to appeal application filed against that High Court rule.

After the hearing, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by chief justice Hasan Fayez Siddiqui, set the date on Thursday. Zubaida, a physician by profession, has been living in the UK with her husband Tarique for a long time.