World Bank representative encourages US investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh

Ahmad Kaykaus, alternate executive director of the World Bank and former chief secretary to the prime minister of Bangladesh, encouraged American businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh during a seminar held at the Maharaja Party Hall in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, said a press release.

The event, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Consulate Los Angeles Commercial Wing, Bangladesh-America Society Greater Houston, and Bangladesh-American Business Association, featured Kaykaus as the guest of honour and keynote speaker.