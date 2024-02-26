World Bank representative encourages US investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh
Ahmad Kaykaus, alternate executive director of the World Bank and former chief secretary to the prime minister of Bangladesh, encouraged American businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh during a seminar held at the Maharaja Party Hall in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, said a press release.
The event, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Consulate Los Angeles Commercial Wing, Bangladesh-America Society Greater Houston, and Bangladesh-American Business Association, featured Kaykaus as the guest of honour and keynote speaker.
In his address, Kaykaus highlighted Bangladesh's significant progress in various sectors, focusing on infrastructure development and the widespread benefits of technology.
He specifically mentioned the government's ambitious plan to establish one hundred special economic zones nationwide, urging US entrepreneurs to consider these opportunities.
Addressing queries from over 150 businessmen in attendance, Kaykaus assured that the Bangladeshi government has implemented initiatives to facilitate investment, including new policies and trade-boosting plans.
He expressed confidence that these efforts would attract substantial global investments into Bangladesh in the coming years.
Commercial Counsellor SM Khurshid Ul Alam from the Bangladesh Consulate Los Angeles provided detailed insights into enticing investment opportunities, specifically highlighting Sabrang Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park, and Sonadia Eco Tourism Park.
Several attendees expressed interest in investing in these projects, and Commercial Counselor AM Khurshid reassured American businessmen of the government's full cooperation and support for investments in Bangladesh.
Special guest speaker Milton Rahman, executive director and county engineer of Harris County, added significance to the seminar.
Other notable speakers included Salim Reza, commerce minister of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, Martyr McBay, honorary consul general of Bangladesh, Ashikur Rahman Shiplu, general secretary of Bangladesh-America Society Greater Houston, and Sapnik Khan of the Bangladesh-American Business Association.
The collective message emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships between the United States and Bangladesh.