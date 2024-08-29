Ministers, MPs behind discrepancy in purchase of 137 buses

The work on the construction of the almost 20-km-specialised-lane from airport to Gazipur has been underway for around seven years. The highly discussed project (BRT) worth more than Tk 40 billion is in the final stages. The deadline to repay the foreign loan instalment also started. However, the process of purchasing 137 buses to ply on this newly constructed road is yet to be finished.

Relevant sources say the former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and the then secretary of the ministry ABM Aminullah Nuri wanted to purchase the buses through a company of their preference. Failing to do that, they delayed the entire process.

It has been learnt that their preferred company was excluded after a discrepancy in the tender came to the fore. Even after that, instead of giving the contract to eligible companies, the tender was cancelled citing lack of ‘effective competition’. Later a new tender was floated. Although two months have passed since then, it is not yet clear how many companies took part in the tender.

Gazipur resident and business person Jannatul Baki sought information in this regard under the Rights to Information act on 25 July. However, the BRT authorities said they were unable to provide any information.