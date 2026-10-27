India braces for Cyclone Arnab with evacuations

Indian authorities ordered evacuations in southwestern Andhra Pradesh ahead of a severe cyclone expected to make landfall by Wednesday, the national weather office said.

Cyclone Arnab is forecast to hit the coast as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, with gusts of up to 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

Cyclones, called hurricanes in the North Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific, are a regular menace in the Bay of Bengal and northern Indian Ocean.

The storm season, however, has been turbocharged by the El Nino weather phenomenon that has caused unprecedented warming.