CGS conference
Not allowing Hasina to land would have created a different situation: Dinesh Trivedi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has said, “There was no alternative but to allow former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to land in Delhi. If we had not allowed her to land, a completely different situation would have arisen.”
He made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a working session of the Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026 at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday afternoon. The three-day international conference is being organised by research institute Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).
Asked when India would extradite ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Dinesh Trivedi said, “Hasina ji was not brought by the IAF (Indian Air Force) or the Indian Army. She came because of the tragic events in Bangladesh at that time. Such an incident should not have happened in which innocent people lost their lives. She was taken to India on a Bangladeshi military aircraft.”
Dinesh Trivedi further said, “When she left Dhaka, she was the prime minister of Bangladesh, and India was not prepared for this situation. If we had not allowed her to land, a completely different situation would have arisen.”
Asked about relations between the two countries, the Indian High Commissioner said Bangladesh is an independent country and will therefore make its own decisions. Whether it establishes or maintains relations with any country is entirely a decision for the people and the government of Bangladesh.
He remarked that a true neighbour does not interfere in another country’s internal affairs. He said there can be misunderstandings within a family.
More to follow…