Not allowing Hasina to land would have created a different situation: Dinesh Trivedi

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has said, “There was no alternative but to allow former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to land in Delhi. If we had not allowed her to land, a completely different situation would have arisen.”

He made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a working session of the Bay of Bengal Conversation 2026 at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday afternoon. The three-day international conference is being organised by research institute Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).