Bangladesh businessman live streams suicide on Facebook in Dubai

A 50-year-old Bangladeshi businessman live-streamed his suicide on Facebook in Dubai on Monday, reports news agency. He blamed his business partner for forcing him to take this extreme step.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Bashar, son of Badiul Alam from Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram, said his brother-in-law, Mohammad Saifuddin, chairman of Bakhtpur Union Parishad.

Khairul went live on Facebook around 7.00pm on Monday and hanged himself, a shocking act that soon went viral, said his brother-in-law.