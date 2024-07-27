Drastic fall in remittance, six-day total less than typical daily figure

Due to curfew and internet blackout following clashes stemming from the quota reform movement, the banks remained shut during the six-day period, except for a brief four-hour window on 24 July.

Remittances sent during the six days were supposed to be deposited in the local banks soon after their reopening. However, the banks did not receive the expected amount of remittance on 24 July.

Some officials of the central bank said the banks are bound to disburse the remittance within 24 hours of receipt. There might be a delay in the process if the overseas remittance houses hold onto the funds.