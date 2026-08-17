Bangladesh sets tough conditions for Tarique Rahman’s India visit

The report said many members of the diplomatic community viewed the development as the government yielding to demands for ‘tough conditions’ from its political opponents. The conditions, it added, appeared to be framed in a manner that would make it difficult for India to accept them immediately.

Several Indian government sources told TOI that the invitation extended to Tarique Rahman remains valid, both for the BRICS summit and for a bilateral visit. The timing of the visit, however, now depends on Dhaka’s decision.

India had proposed 21 August as a possible date for Tarique Rahman’s visit. The BRICS summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September, with Narendra Modi having invited Tarique Rahman to attend the gathering of emerging economies.

According to The Times of India report, the latest statement from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week has, in practical terms, ruled out the possibility of the bilateral visit for now, despite discussions having been under way.

The report also recalled earlier remarks by several BNP leaders, cited by sources in Delhi, that Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India would not stand in the way of efforts to advance broader Bangladesh–India relations, particularly on pivotal issues such as trade, energy and water sharing.