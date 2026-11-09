No scope for Hasina’s ‘passport drama,’ State Minister outlines legal procedure to return

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has described ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's application for a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) to return to Bangladesh as "utterly ridiculous."

He said Bangladesh does not issue passports to criminals. Instead, the government wants to bring them back under the extradition treaty and enforce their sentences.

Humaiun Kobir said, "She (Sheikh Hasina) has fled. There is no scope for staging a drama of returning back with a new passport. If she genuinely wishes to return to the country, there is a specific legal process for that.”

“There is an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India. Let her ask the Indian government to hand her over to Bangladesh under that treaty. Let her come, surrender before the court and serve her sentence," he said.