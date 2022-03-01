CEC 'not under any pressure'

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said he is not under any pressure from political or other quarters after assuming office.

“There is no question of any pressure. I’ve not felt any pressure. We work independently and will do so. We would inform all what success we achieve,” the newly appointed CEC told journalists after paying respect at National Martyrs’ Monument in Savar on Tuesday.

Four other commissioners Begum Rashida Sultana, Ahsan Habib, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were also present.