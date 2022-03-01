Bangladesh

CEC 'not under any pressure'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Newly-appointed election commissioners pay respect at National Martyrs’ Monument on 1 March
Newly-appointed election commissioners pay respect at National Martyrs’ Monument on 1 March Prothom Alo

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said he is not under any pressure from political or other quarters after assuming office.

“There is no question of any pressure. I’ve not felt any pressure. We work independently and will do so. We would inform all what success we achieve,” the newly appointed CEC told journalists after paying respect at National Martyrs’ Monument in Savar on Tuesday.

Four other commissioners Begum Rashida Sultana, Ahsan Habib, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were also present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The CEC reiterated his hope that the political leadership would hold dialogues to reach a consensus.

Replying to a question of a journalist, Kazi Habibul Awal said, “I’ve high blood pressure and now the pressure of a new responsibility has been added. I’m shackled with new responsibilities.”

The five members of the EC then signed on the visitor’s book.

Advertisement

EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar, Dhaka’s deputy commissioner Md Shahidul Islam Khan, Dhaka district police superintendent Maruf Hossain Sarder, Dhaka district traffic police’s additional superintendent of police Md Abdullahil Kafi, senior election official Munir Hossain Khan and Savar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Mazharul Islam, among others were present.

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath of CEC and other commissioners on Sunday. President Abdul Hamid appointed them as per article 118(1) of the constitution.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement