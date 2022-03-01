CEC 'not under any pressure'

The CEC reiterated his hope that the political leadership would hold dialogues to reach a consensus.
Replying to a question of a journalist, Kazi Habibul Awal said, “I’ve high blood pressure and now the pressure of a new responsibility has been added. I’m shackled with new responsibilities.”
The five members of the EC then signed on the visitor’s book.
EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar, Dhaka’s deputy commissioner Md Shahidul Islam Khan, Dhaka district police superintendent Maruf Hossain Sarder, Dhaka district traffic police’s additional superintendent of police Md Abdullahil Kafi, senior election official Munir Hossain Khan and Savar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Mazharul Islam, among others were present.
Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath of CEC and other commissioners on Sunday. President Abdul Hamid appointed them as per article 118(1) of the constitution.