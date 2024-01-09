12th parliament election gripped with suspicion, questions over voter turnout

The rate of turnout in the 12th parliamentary election has raised many suspicions. Some termed the turnout figure presented by the Election Commission (EC) as surprising.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday finally announced the turnout to be 41.8 per cent. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told journalists at that time that anyone could challenge the figure if they had any doubt.

The EC announced the estimated turnout thrice on the voting day. As per the EC, turnout was 18.5 per cent till 12:20 (voting started at 8:00am) and 26.37 per cent at 3:00pm.

The EC said the figures are rough as turnout of all areas were not available by then.

Around one and half hours after the voting ended, the CEC initially said the turnout was 28 per cent. But another person beside the CEC corrected him that the turnout is actually 40 per cent. The CEC then told journalists that the figure might be around 40 per cent. He said it is a rough estimation and can either be increased or decreased. As per that estimation, more than 13 per cent vote was cast in the last one hour alone. The EC yesterday said the actual turnout is 42 per cent. That means, over 14 per cent vote was cast in the last hour alone.

Such a big jump in turnout in the last hour has surprised even many candidates. Many experts said, in many cases the constituencies where there was less competition against Awami League candidates had no polling agents of other candidates. In such constituencies, ballots were stuffed in favor of the winning candidates due to absence of agents of other candidates. Around 80 to 100 seats saw better competition due to the presence of independent candidates.