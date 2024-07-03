Dr Yunus to remain guilty until appeal disposed

The High Court cancelled the Labour Appellate Tribunal’s stay order on the conviction of four top officials of Grameen Telecom, including Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a labour law violation case and verdict against them.

The Supreme Court on its website published a full report of 50 pages on Wednesday.

On 18 March, the HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order.

According to the full report, conviction of four including Dr Yunus will remain until the appeal is disposed of. There is no rule to stay conviction during the trial of appeal. This conviction can be cancelled, upheld and amended through the disposal of the appeal.