HC cancels Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay on verdict against Dr Yunus, 3 others

The court in the verdict further said the conviction of the four will remain effective until disposal of the appeal. The punishment has been stayed as the four (including Dr Yunus) have got bail. The punishment will remain on stay as long as they will be on bail. The labour court’s order on fine will also remain on stay. The implementable order in the verdict will remain on stay as long as the appeal is disposed of. The appellate tribunal will dispose of the appeal as far as possible. And, the four will have to inform the relevant court if they go abroad.

The third labour court in Dhaka sentenced Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others six months imprisonment and fined Tk 30,000 each in a case the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed on charges of violation of labour laws. The verdict was announced on 1 January in 2024.