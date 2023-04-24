Quader satisfied with ‘hassle-free’ Eid commute

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has expressed satisfaction over this year’s Eid commute, saying that it was overall a pleasant experience for the holidaymakers.

He made the remark while exchanging Eid greetings with officials of the ministry on Monday afternoon, the first workday after Eid, at the ministry's meeting room in the secretariat.

Responding to questions from journalists, the minister highlighted that Eid journey this year was hassle-free, and holidaymakers experienced a more comfortable journey compared to previous years.