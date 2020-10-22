Centenarian British-Bangladeshi OBE Dabirul wants to inspire millions

Centenarian Dabirul Islam Choudhury was already a household name among the Bangladeshi community in the UK since mid-May for his extraordinary fund-rising efforts by walking his garden. And now his recent accolade of being made an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in the Queen’s birthday honours list, has spread his fame beyond the ambit of the community.

Though this year's birthday honours were scheduled to be announced in June, the announcement was made on 10 October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With 1,495 people honoured in total, including at least 7 British-Bangladeshis, this year’s list is particularly extensive as authorities offered special recognition to coronavirus heroes.

Among the large number of honours recipients, Dabirul hogged the headlines, thanks to the extraordinary efforts given his age.