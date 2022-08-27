Working amid environment of fear: Speakers

Human rights activists have alleged that they are currently working in an environment of fear, whereas in the past, they had no fears when protesting against human rights violation.

They also said that they are struggling to find the courage to protest against instances of people getting picked up and the environment of enforced disappearances and killing have created panic everywhere.

The speakers made these remarks at a human rights conference at Bishwa Sahitya Kendra in Banglamotor of the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) organised it.

This was the organisation's eighth human rights conference. The theme of this year's conference was 'no more silence over enforced disappearance-killing, fear will be conquered with a voice of protest'.