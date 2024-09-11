We want security like the commoners: Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah
Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), has said they want security that a general citizen gets and opposed any extra arrangements for them.
He, in a post on his verified Facebook handle, also declined any involvement with the much-discussed police directive on the security arrangements during their trips across the country.
Central coordinators of SAD have been visiting various districts since Sunday, to exchange views with the students, people, political leaders, and administrative officials.
On 8 September, the police headquarters issued a directive to different units, wings and district police, asking them to ensure security of the visiting coordinators in coordination with the local coordinators as well as the local administration.
The directive went viral on social media, creating a huge public outcry. In this regard, Hasnat Abdullah wrote in the post, “We did not come here on any state trip. Rather, we came here as general citizens to meet the students as well as the people. We want security that a general citizen gets; nothing more.”
He also noted, “We are not aware of the notice, and we did not seek anything like that from the government.”
Asked about the issue, Enamul Haque, additional inspector general (media and public relations) of the police headquarters, said it is their duty to maintain law and order, ensure public security, and ward off any untoward incidents.
“These are our routine works, and the letter you have come across is part of that,” he clarified, adding that such letters are common in the department.