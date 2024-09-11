We want security like the commoners: Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah

Central coordinators of SAD have been visiting various districts since Sunday, to exchange views with the students, people, political leaders, and administrative officials.

On 8 September, the police headquarters issued a directive to different units, wings and district police, asking them to ensure security of the visiting coordinators in coordination with the local coordinators as well as the local administration.

The directive went viral on social media, creating a huge public outcry. In this regard, Hasnat Abdullah wrote in the post, “We did not come here on any state trip. Rather, we came here as general citizens to meet the students as well as the people. We want security that a general citizen gets; nothing more.”