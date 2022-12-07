Bangladesh

US alerts its citizens in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The US embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings as the political parties have already commenced their election-related activities that could turn violent.

"US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.  Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," the embassy said.

The advisory was issued on a day when one person was killed and dozens injured in a clash erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka.

Following the clash, police detained dozens of BNP leaders, including the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.    

The embassy said the next general election in Bangladesh is anticipated to be held before or during January 2024, and political party rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced.

"Political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer.  Two of Bangladesh’s largest political parties have announced rallies in different areas of Dhaka for 10 December 2022," it added.    

