US alerts its citizens in Bangladesh

The advisory was issued on a day when one person was killed and dozens injured in a clash erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka.

Following the clash, police detained dozens of BNP leaders, including the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The embassy said the next general election in Bangladesh is anticipated to be held before or during January 2024, and political party rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced.

"Political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer. Two of Bangladesh’s largest political parties have announced rallies in different areas of Dhaka for 10 December 2022," it added.